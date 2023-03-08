Cool and Dry Wednesday

AM Headlines:

Crisp start

Cool and sunny day

Increased fire danger today

Rain returns Thursday night into Friday

Cooler Weekend w/ more rain Sunday Discussion:

Cool and dry day ahead with highs 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday. Don’t forget the chapstick, water and moisturizer. This dry air will be pulling moisture quickly not only from you, but also vegetation. Relative humidity levels will fall to 15-20% this afternoon. Although iit won’t be as breezy as yesterday fire danger will be increased again with vegetation drying out. Hold off on any burning you may have planned. Temps will reach the low to mid 60s today and tomorrow. Rain returns Thursday night with widespread showers Friday morning. Cooler weekend, but dry for all the St. Patricks Day parades Saturday. Sunday will bring on more rain and even cooler temps as highs struggle to break out of the 40s.

Have a great day!

Nicole