Fuel Pizza In South End Closes Permanently

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Another Charlotte staple is closing its doors for good. Fuel Pizza in South End closed permanently on Monday.

This location has been on the corner of South and East Boulevard for the last two decades. A sign has been posted on the door about potentially opening another location in the South End area.

“It has been a pleasure serving our many guests over the years. We are in the process of obtaining a new future location in the South End area. Please visit us at fuelpizza.com for more information regarding the build-out and opening. Fuel Pizza delivery in this area may still be ordered through Grubhub, Door Dash, and UberEATS. Thank you for the many years of patronage.”

It’s the latest in a growing list of businesses closing in that area due to inflation and the pandemic. Price’s Chicken Coop in South End closed in 2021 and was shortly followed by Zack’s Hamburgers. The Fuel Pizza in Plaza Midwood is still open for business.