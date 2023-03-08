Talk, Truth, Tea: Nick Cannon Teases Search For Next “Baby Mama” & Alec Baldwin’s Daughter’s “Strip Club” Baby Shower

\HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, Nick Cannon tease a new game show concept. It’s called, “Who’s Having My Baby?” The concept of the show aims to find the mother of Nick Cannon’s next child. The show turned out to be just a sketch to promote another Nick Cannon project. He was even able to get Kevin Hart mixed up in the hoax.

Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland, is getting the side-eye after posting pictures from her baby shower. The expectant mom didn’t have a traditional shower with frills and flowers. Instead her friends threw her a strip club themed shower. On one of the pics, Baldwin wrote, “Baby’s first strip club extravaganza”. Baldwin plans to name the child Holland.