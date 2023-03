GASTONIA, N.C. — A teen is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning.

The Gastonia Police Department says a 16-year-old boy was found shot in the 800 block of East Davidson Avenue. The call came in just before 9 a.m.

Police say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in surgery. At this time no arrests have been made. Authorities did not say what led to the shooting.