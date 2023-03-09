Healthy Headlines: March Is Poison Prevention Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — March is Poison Prevention Awareness Month. The safe storage of medications and poisonous substances in our homes is super important.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Novant Health Injury Prevention Coordinator, Kelly Moriarty, joins Rising to tell us more about poison prevention and the steps to take to achieve it.

For more information and stories on your health, visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: