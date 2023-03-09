Rain Returns With Freezing Temperatures In Sight

Discussion:

Clouds continue to increase through the evening with rain arriving overnight. Rain will end by mid morning. The cold front will swing across the region in the afternoon allowing the wind direction to shift and clouds to decrease. A ridge of high pressure will build in on Friday evening through Saturday. A stronger system will arrive on Sunday bringing rain to close out the weekend. The air will also be much cooler behind this front. Temperatures drop down to freezing by early next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain increases overnight into Friday AM. Lows: Near 50.

Friday: Morning rain. AM patchy fog. Winds shift and increase in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 25 mph possible. Clouds will decrease mid to late afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

🏔 Mountains: PM wind gusts up to 55 mph possible.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs near in the upper 50s to around 60. Wind: N/NW 5-10 G: 20.

🏔 Mountains: Moisture will increase across the mountains Saturday PM through Sunday. A rain/sleet/snow mix is likely.

Sunday: Cloudy, chilly and wet day. Highs only near 50.

Freeze Alert:

We will flirt with freezing on Tuesday morning with low temperatures below freezing on Wednesday morning.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin