Up ‘n Adam: REDCREST 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the latest Up ‘n Adam, Adam Wurtzel heads to Lake Norman as Major League Fishing Championship, REDCREST 2023 is taking place.

First, Adam met REDCREST 2021 Champion (and one of winningest anglers in Bass Pro history) Dustin Connell who told him about the competition and why it’s so important to MLF anglers. Then, it was time to head onto a fishing boat as Adam tried his luck at catching some bass, with the help of official Redcrest emcee Steven “Lurch” Scott, MLF Lead Official Butch Lansford and MLF On the Water Analyst Rob Newell.

MLF fans and families can experience the General Tire REDCREST 2023 Outdoor Sports Expo on Friday, Saturday and Sunday March 10-12 from 11am-7pm. The expo is FREE to enter.