Tale Of Two Seasons This Weekend

Alerts:

– Wind Advisory in effect for the mountains above 3,500′ until 10 am Saturday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly and breezy. Wind gusts up to 25 mph possible in the Piedmont.

🏔 Mountains: PM wind gusts up to 55 mph possible. Isolated snow showers.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs near in the upper 50s to around 60. Wind: N/NW 5-10 G: 20.

🏔 Mountains: Moisture will increase across the mountains Saturday PM through Sunday. A rain/sleet/snow mix is likely.

Sunday: Cloudy, chilly and wet day. Highs only near 50.

Freeze Alert:

We will flirt with freezing on Tuesday morning with low temperatures below freezing on Wednesday morning.

Have a great evening and weekend!

Kaitlin