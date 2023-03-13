Freeze Warnings In Effect Until Tuesday Morning

Alerts:

– Freeze Warning in effect for the Piedmont and Foothills beginning at 11 pm tonight until 11 am Tuesday

– Freeze Watch in effect for the Piedmont and Foothills 11 pm Tuesday until 11 am Wednesday

– Wind Advisory in effect for the Mountains beginning at 11 am Tuesday until 8 am Wednesday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Discussion:

High pressure will dominate the week. Skies will be clear overnight and temperatures will be at or below freezing for the next 3 nights. A cold front will arrive late Friday bringing increasing rain chances. Rain will clear early Saturday with a cooler, but mainly dry weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Freeze Warning. Lows will fall into the upper 20s – 32 degrees.

Tuesday: Freezing morning. Sunny, cool and breezy. Highs only in the upper 40s to near 50. Wind: NW 5-15. G: 20. Another freezing night with lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday: Freezing morning. A touch warmer, but still cool and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: NW 5-15 G: 20. Freezing night with lows near 30 degrees.

Thursday: Freezing morning. Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s near 70. PM rain.

Have a great evening and week!

Kaitlin