Reports: Panthers Near Deal With DT Shy Tuttle and S Vonn Bell

Shy Tuttle photo courtesy NFL and NBC Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers added help at safety and found an anchor for the middle of their defensive line on the first day that NFL teams were allowed to negotiate with free agents from other organizations.

The Panthers have agreed to terms on contracts with safety Vonn Bell and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deals won’t be made official until Wednesday, when the NFL’s new year starts.

ESPN reported that Tuttle’s deal was worth $19.5 million over three years and includes $13 million in guaranteed money, citing agent Drew Rosenhaus. No details have been released on Bell’s contract.

Both Bell and Tuttle are expected to be starters for the Panthers, who are switching to a 3-4 defensive scheme.