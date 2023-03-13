“Talk, Truth, Tea” Breaks Down Everything Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Everyone is still talking about the 95th Annual Academy Awards. There were big winners and big losers on the Oscar stage and the red carpet. Rising’s Joe Duncan breaks down the everything from who got snubbed the looks the celebrities rocked the red carpet in. One of the most talked about moments of the night involved Angela Bassett. Many are wondering id she threw shade at Jamie Lee Curtis when she remained seated even though the audience had given Curtis a standing ovation after her Best Supporting Actress win for “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once”.