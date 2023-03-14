Chilly Pi Day

AM Headlines:

Freeze Warning until 11am for some across the Piedmont

Wind Advisory for the Mountains until 8am

Increased Fire Danger Today

Chilly Start — wind will make it feel like the 40s through the day

Freeze warning tonight — coldest temps of the week Upper 20s CLT — feeling like the low 20s

Warming up for St. Patrick’s Day

Rain late Friday – early Saturday

Cooler end to weekend Discussion:

Chilly start with temps in the 20s and 30s. The wind is making it feel like the single digits in the mountains. Breeze will pick up today out of the northwest which could lead to an increased fire danger as relative humidity levels drop this afternoon. Temps will struggle to break out of the upper 40s to lower 50s — a good 10-15 degrees below average today. Another freeze warning goes into effect tonight with temps falling into the 20s across the region. Temps will warm into the upper 50s Wednesday while lows once again drop near freezing. Temps will rebound into the mid 60s by the end of the week. Rain moves in late on St. Patrick’s Day (Friday) with ongoing showers through Saturday morning. Colder air arrives Saturday night with temps falling back near freezing Sunday morning. Highs will only reach the low 50s as we begin to dry out.