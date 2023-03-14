Freeze Warning In Effect Through Wednesday Morning

Discussion:

Skies will be clear overnight and temperatures will fall below freezing as a ridge of high pressure moves overhead. The high pressure will stick around through Thursday. A cold front will arrive late Friday bringing increasing rain chances. Rain will clear early Saturday with a cooler, but mainly dry weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Freeze Warning. Lows will fall into the mid 20s – 30°. Wind: NW 5-15 G: 25.

Wednesday: Freezing morning. A touch warmer, but still cool and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: NW 5-15 G: 20. Lows near freezing. With winds calming down in the evening, frost will likely develop overnight.

Thursday: Freezing morning with frost likely. Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s near 70. PM rain.

Have a great evening!