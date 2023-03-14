How To Stop Living Paycheck To Paycheck With Anthony Oneal

CHARLOTTE, NC — As financial concerns grow for Americans, Financial Expert and host of “The Table” on YouTube, Anthony ONeal shares advice on how to stop living paycheck to paycheck.

Get Real with Your Budget.

Inflation is very much a reality, but it’s important to assess our overall spending behaviors, too.

Things cost more right now. Your budget should reflect that.

The cost of basic needs have gone up, like your groceries. We can’t maintain the same spending habits for things we want when the cost of our needs has changed.

Prioritize your basic needs in your budget. Your four walls- food, housing, transportation and utilities.

Anything beyond that or things dealing with your health are wants.

Cut out unnecessary spending to accommodate your needs in your budget. Things like eating out, traveling, monthly subscriptions, these aren’t must-haves.

Fix Your Financial Equation.

You can only cut expenses so far. At a certain point, it may not be a behavior problem. It might be an income problem.

Money flows in and it flows out. If you’ve already cut everything you can, you need more money coming IN!

Changing jobs may not be an option for you right now, but I think we have to think beyond a 9-5 job when it comes to scaling our income.

Everyone has talents that can be marketed and utilized to earn more money. It doesn’t have to look like quitting your full time job to run a business- it might look like earning money on the side on TOP of your income.

I’m hosting a totally free masterclass to teach you how to earn an extra $1-5k per month. This could be life-changing money for a lot of people.

You can sign up at AnthonyOneal.com/savemyseat.

Don’t Use Debt.

It’s tempting to add things to a credit card when you’re living paycheck to paycheck to fill in the gap.

But you’re setting yourself up for a vicious cycle that will never end. If you have debt, stop adding to it. Cut up the cards.

Commit to doing things that make you uncomfortable to work your way out of debt. That extra income I just mentioned– if you have debt, I want you utilizing that to pay it off.

The best method for paying down debt is the debt snowball. List your debts smallest to largest, regardless of interest rate.

Throw everything you can at the smallest debt, make minimum payments on the rest. Once the smallest debt is paid, attack the next one. Repeat that until you’re debt free.

Save, Save, Save and Do NOT Dip Into Retirement Funds.