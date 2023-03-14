Jake Owen To Headline Rockin’ Weekend At Circle K Speed Street At Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, NC (News Release) — Fans won’t want to let the Coca-Cola 600 be “The One That Got Away,” as GRAMMY-nominated and Academy of Country Music Award-winning artist Jake Owen headlines an action-packed weekend of music and motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway, May 26-28.

Owen will rock the Circle K Speed Street stage on Saturday, May 27, after the ALSCO Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race and Coca-Cola 600 qualifying. AC/DC cover band Dirty Deeds is set to kick the weekend off with a Friday night show after the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on May 26.

“Memorial Day Weekend is the official kickoff to summer, and what better way to get the party started than with three days of music, entertainment and racing here in the heart of NASCAR country,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Circle K Speed Street always delivers the fun and we can’t wait to bring the energy back to America’s Home for Racing and set the stage for a can’t-miss weekend.”

Jake Owen Takes the Stage Saturday, May 27

With multiple chart-topping hits like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Down to the Honky Tonk,” “Made For You” and “Best Thing Since Back Roads,” Owen will treat the crowd to a high energy, 90-minute performance following Coca-Cola 600 qualifying and the ALSCO Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race. The multi-platinum-selling country star will take over the Circle K Speed Street Stage as part of the three-day celebration of music and motorsports at America’s Home for Racing.

Dirty Deeds to Kick Off Race Weekend Friday Night, May 26

Earning a reputation for their attention to detail and passion for AC/DC, Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience recreates the exact sound of AC/DC by capturing the unique and exact tone that the supergroup has come to be known for.

On stage, Dirty Deeds mimic the antics and appearance of AC/DC in such a way that will keep fans wondering if they’re experiencing the real thing. After Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200, fans can look forward to a thrilling night of music, including popular hits like “Highway to Hell,” “Back in Black” and “Thunderstruck” during a 90-minute set on the Speed Street Stage.

MORE INFO:

In addition to A-list music acts on the Circle K Speed Street stage each day, the 10-acre fan zone will include driver appearances by some of NASCAR’s biggest names, interactive games and displays, food trucks, partner activations and more. More details on additional entertainment and attractions will be forthcoming.

TICKETS:

Circle K Speed Street will be open each day to fans with a ticket to any of the weekend’s three NASCAR events May 26-28, including Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 or Sunday’s Cola-Cola 600. Tickets to the Coca-Cola 600 start at just $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10. Visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets for more details.