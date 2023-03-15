Frost Likely Thursday Morning

Alerts:

Freeze Warning in effect from 2 am until 10 am Thursday

Discussion:

Skies will be clear overnight and temperatures will fall below freezing. The high pressure will stick around through Thursday. A cold front will arrive late Friday bringing increasing rain chances. Rain will clear early Saturday with a cooler, but mainly dry weekend. Another system will move through midweek next week and bring another round of rain to the area.

Forecast:

Tonight: Freeze Warning. It will not be as cold as last night, but lows will be near freezing with clear skies. With calm wind in the evening, frost will likely develop overnight.

Thursday: Freezing morning with frost likely. Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Clouds increase later in the day. Wind: S/SW 5-15.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s near 70. Rain increases in the evening. It will be breezy with sustained winds of 5-15 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Wind: Shifting from south to north as a cold front moves through late Friday into early Saturday.

Weekend: Rain will clear early Saturday morning with drier air building in behind the cold front. High temperatures on Saturday top out in the mid to upper 50s with Sunday’s highs only near 50. Overnight low temperatures this weekend hover close to freezing.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin