CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Netflix documentary about the Murdaugh family has people across the country wondering how Stephen Smith really died back in 2015. And now his family is exhuming Stephen’s body, and they’ve hired an independent medical examiner to get answers. The family wants justice. What do you think of their plans?

