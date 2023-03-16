Rain Chances Return Friday

Discussion:

A cold front will arrive late Friday bringing increasing rain chances. Rain will clear early Saturday with a cooler, but mainly dry weekend. Another system will move through midweek next week and bring another round of rain to the area.

Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: S/SW 5-15.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances increase late afternoon/early evening. It will be breezy with sustained winds of 5-15 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Weekend: Rain will clear early Saturday morning with drier air building in behind the cold front. High temperatures on Saturday top out in the mid to upper 50s with Sunday’s highs only near 50. Overnight low temperatures this weekend near freezing.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin