AM Headlines:

Soggy St. Patrick’s Day

Windy Forecast

Colder Weekend

Freezing Start to Spring

Warmer Next Week Discussion:

A cold front will move through the region today.This means even the radar will be Irish for the day with widespread green on the radar by mid-afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s but windy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain will wrap quickly overnight. A second cold front will bring in reinforcing dry air early Saturday. Colder temps will follow this weekend. Winds out of the north will make it feel chilly Saturday morning with wind chills in the 20s and 30s across the region. Highs will reach the upper 50s during the day. But the real cold will slide in Saturday night into early Sunday. Wind chills in the single digits for the mountains will greet you at the door Sunday morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s across the rest of the region. Highs will be a good 10-15 degrees below average Sunday and Monday w/ temps starting out below freezing for the first day of Spring. A warming trend will take hold next week. Highs will reach the low 70s by Thursday with minimal rain chances until late next week.