Freezing Start to Spring

AM Headlines

Freeze Warning until 10 am

Below average, but sunny for the first day of Soring

Freeze Watch Tue 1 am – 9 am

Warming Up through the end of the week

Best rain chances arrive Friday PM – Sat Discussion

Freezing AM Temps, Below Average for 1st Day of Spring

Waking up to freezing temps for the first day of Spring. Freeze watch will continue until 10 am. Temps will remain below average today with highs reaching the mid-50s under sunny skies. Freeze watch is in effect tonight from 1 am to 9 am Tuesday. The good news is that this will be the last freezing morning we will see for the next week.

Big Warm-Up This Week

A nice warming trend takes hold of the area with highs in the low to mid-60s Tuesday afternoon. A weak piece of energy tries to squeeze into the region Wednesday, allowing a spotty shower. Otherwise, we’ll stay dry and warm through the end of the work week with temps bear 80 by Thursday and Friday. Even the overnight lows will remain mild with temps only falling into the 50s.

Weekend Rain

A cold front arrives this weekend. Rain chances will be best Friday evening through Saturday. Unlike what we have seen the last few weeks, we won’t have to deal with significantly colder air moving in after the front. Sunday morning temps will fall into the 40s with highs remaining above average in the 70s.