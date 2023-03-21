Wednesday Showers Ahead Of Late Week Warm-Up

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday: More clouds and cool. Scattered showers between 5 am – 1 pm. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Decreasing clouds. Warm and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s near 80. Wind: SW 10-20 G: 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. We will flirt with the record high temperature of 84 degrees set in 2007.

Saturday: First half of the day rain. Highs in the upper 70s near 80. Breezy.

Sunday: Stunning! Highs in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin