Wednesday Showers Ahead Of Late Week Warm-Up
Drastic warm-up arrives Thursday
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.
Wednesday: More clouds and cool. Scattered showers between 5 am – 1 pm. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday: Decreasing clouds. Warm and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s near 80. Wind: SW 10-20 G: 30.
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. We will flirt with the record high temperature of 84 degrees set in 2007.
Saturday: First half of the day rain. Highs in the upper 70s near 80. Breezy.
Sunday: Stunning! Highs in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin