Dense Fog Followed By A Big Warm Up

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday: AM patchy fog. Warm and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s near 80. Wind: SW 10-20 G: 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. We will flirt with the record high temperature of 84 degrees set in 2007.

Saturday: First half of the day rain. Highs near 80. Breezy.

Sunday: Stunning! Highs in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin