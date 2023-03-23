Foggy Start to Thursday, Much Warmer End to Week

AM Headlines:

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 am

Breezy and warm day

Tropical Feels Friday

Cold front brings rain/storms Saturday

Staying warm until early next week Discussion:

Low-level moisture has lead to a dense fog advisory this morning. Visibility is down to less than 1/4 of a mile and will linger through mid-morning. Clouds will gradually clear today with winds out of the southwest 10-15 mph. Temps will soar as high pressure builds in the Gulf, letting highs reach the upper 70s this afternoon. Mild overnight with lows down to near 60 Friday morning. Highs will warm to the mid-80s — the warmest day of 2023 so far. A cold front moves through Saturday. Rain and a few storms will be possible. Severe threat is limited – but not completely out of the question with damaging gusts a concern with stronger storms. Drying out, but staying warm Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Another front early next week will bring back more seasonable temps with highs dropping back to the mid-60s and lows in the 40s by Tuesday/Wednesday.