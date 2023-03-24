Police: Man Arrested For Carjacking UNC Charlotte Student On Campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested for reportedly carjacking a student at UNC Charlotte, according to a news release from school officials. CMPD says the stolen vehicle was recovered around 8:30pm Thursday night.

The suspect, Mark Williams II, has been charged with six felonies, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm on a campus. Additional charges are pending, per a news release.

Williams is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail. The vehicle, a burgundy Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, was returned to its owner.

The carjacking was initially reported shortly after 2 p.m. on March 23rd. It happened in Lot 5, near Van Landingham Road and Martin Village Road. A student told police an unknown suspect stole their car at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported. Campus officials say an increased police presence will be in the area but there is no threat to campus.