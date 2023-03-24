Showers & Storms For Part Of Your Saturday

Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm. Lows: Low 60s.

Saturday: Scattered showers through the first half of the day. Isolated afternoon and early evening showers and storms mainly in the southern piedmont. Breezy and warm. Highs near 80. Windy. Wind: SW 10-20 G: 35.

Sunday: Highs near 80 with sunny skies. Clouds increase in the evening with showers moving in late.

Monday: Morning showers. Highs in the mid 70s.