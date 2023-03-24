Sneaker Lifestyle Brand ‘Kicks and Fros’ Transforms Airstream Into Office Space

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From her first pair of all white Air Force Ones, Melissa Carnegie has always had a love for sneakers.

“I started Kicks and Fros just as an inspiration page to find your sneaker style and it kinda grew from there. I wasn’t expecting it to grow as fast as it did,” Owner of Kicks and Fros Melissa Carnegie said.

Kicks and Fros is a community for Black and Brown women in the sneaker space.

It highlights women in the ” kick” culture and shows women how to style their sneakers.

“We are just a community for women who are looking for that sisterhood when it comes to sneakers and cultivating that community for us,” Carnegie said.

While the business continues to expand, Carnegie is taking her office to a new space – an airstream in Camp North End.

“Checked it out, came inside and looked around and I was like oh my gosh I can do so many cool things with this.”

She’s joined by about half a dozen other small business owners taking advantage of the Airstream office space.

Carnegie said its a chance to connect with other local business owners as well as brand herself in a popular location in Charlotte.

“I’m just able to cultivate a community on another level in a really cool space. On the outside of the Airstream I was able to add branding so it’s kind of like my own billboard out here in Camp North End. ”

Carnegie said it’s helping her push the mission of Kicks and Fros forward in a space that allows her to celebrate and empower black women.

“Creating events where I can bring black women together and creating space for us to connect and partner and to enjoy each other, to laugh, to learn something. I feel like I’m doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing in this world.”