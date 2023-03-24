Warm, Sunny & Breezy Friday

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows: in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and very warm. Highs in mid 80s. Record high is 88 so we will likely fall just shy of that in Charlotte. This will be out warmest day since 9/22/2022 which will be 183 days.

Saturday: Scattered to numerous morning and afternoon showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible. Isolated strong storms are also possible in our South Carolina counties. Highs near 80. Windy. Wind: SW 10-20 G: 35.

Sunday: Stunning! Highs in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Monday: Morning showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin