Mooresville Police Arrest Armed Suspects After Responding To Suspicious Activity Call

1/2 Kory Stinson

2/2 Bronta Crittenden



MOORESVILLE, N.C. (News Release) — On Monday, March 27, 2023, at approximately 6 a.m., Mooresville Police Department received a suspicious activity call regarding unknown suspects knocking on the door of an apartment in the Stonecreek Apartments off Timber Road. The caller reported that she did not know the male subjects and that she was alone in the apartment with her children.

Officers responded to the scene and encountered two subjects matching the description given by the caller sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot in front of the caller’s residence. Officers approached the vehicle and immediately noticed a pistol grip shotgun inside the vehicle and a handgun laying on the ground next to the vehicle. Officers removed the driver and secured him as they began an investigation. Officers then attempted to remove the passenger from the vehicle, but the passenger fled on foot from the officers. As the subject fled, he dropped a handgun which was recovered by pursuing officers and which was found to be reported as stolen.

Officers set up a perimeter and utilized a police K9 to conduct a successful track of the suspect leading to his apprehension. Both subjects were taken into custody and charged with firearm related charges and resisting officers.

Kory De’Shon Stinson, 24 years old from Charlotte, was charged with (F) Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and (M) Resist, Obstruct & Delaying an Officer. Stinson received a $100,000 secured bond and was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center. Stinson has a criminal history that includes convictions for (F) Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, (F) Conspiracy to Commit Common Law Robbery, (M) Assault on Government Official, (M) Carrying a Concealed Gun and (M) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in South Carolina.

Bronta Kadarius Crittenden, 22 years old of Charlotte, was charged with (F) Possession of a Stolen Handgun, (M) Carrying a Concealed Weapon and (M) Resisting, Obstructing & Delaying an Officer. Crittenden received a $15,000 secured bond and was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center.