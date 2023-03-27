Mostly Dry Tuesday With Showers Returning Late

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated evening showers ended around 8 pm. Wind direction shifts behind a cold front. Lows: Near 50.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Late – overnight PM scattered showers.

Wednesday: Coolest day of the week. Breezy, sunny and dry. Highs top out near 60. Wind: N/NE 10-20.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin