Mostly Dry Tuesday With Showers Returning Late
Cooler midweek temperatures
Forecast:
Tonight: Isolated evening showers ended around 8 pm. Wind direction shifts behind a cold front. Lows: Near 50.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Late – overnight PM scattered showers.
Wednesday: Coolest day of the week. Breezy, sunny and dry. Highs top out near 60. Wind: N/NE 10-20.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs near 70.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a wonderful week!
Kaitlin