Celebrities Hit the Blue Carpet For Fred Whitfield’s HoopTee Charities Annual Legends Dinner At Steak 48

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Several legends gathered in Southpark for the HoopTee Charities Annual Legends Dinner.

The HoopTee Charities Legends Dinner gives back to local youth and supports the HoopTee mission.

“The mission of HoopTee Charities, Inc. is the support of youth-based charitable initiatives throughout the Carolinas. HoopTee will provide at-risk and underprivileged children opportunities to participate in camps and educational programs they cannot afford and would otherwise not be able to participate in.”

The partners of the organization are committed to providing opportunities to the youth of today that will set them up for success tomorrow as stated on their website.

“Our HoopTee Charities Board of Directors has an unwavering commitment to opening up opportunities for underserved children to connect with outstanding experiences both academically and

athletically,” said HoopTee Charities Founder, Fred Whitfield. “We are so honored to then experience such strong support from our sponsors, donors, partners, and friends who join together to lift up our mission for the greater good of the communities we serve.”

Muggsy Bogues, Kurt Busch, Gary Peyton, Larry Fitzgerald, and Alonzo Mourning were among the notable names in attendance in support of the cause.

HoopTee hosts several events throughout the nation in an effort to give back each year.