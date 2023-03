Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers this evening. Mostly cloudy then gradually clearing overnight. Lows: Low 40s. Wind: N 10-20.

Wednesday: Coolest day of the week. Breezy, sunny and dry. Highs top out near 60. Wind: N 5-15.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s near 70.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Scattered showers, breezy and warm.

Kaitlin