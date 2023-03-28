Family Says Rock Hill Mother Is Innocent Bystander In Deadly Drive-By Shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Family members say a Rock Hill mother is an innocent victim in a drive-by shooting.

Investigators say 33-year-old Jennifer Robinson was shot early Saturday morning on Friedheim Road.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On a GoFundMe page, they call Jennifer a “kind soul” and say this is a “pointless tragedy.”

Police have not made an arrest and are looking for a dark-colored sedan that sped away from the scene.