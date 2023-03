ALAMANCE COUNTY – The law regarding issuing pistol purchase permits by sheriffs in North Carolina has been repealed.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, people seeking to purchase or transfer a handgun in North Carolina are no longer required to apply to the sheriff for a pistol purchase permit. Effective immediately, all pistol purchase permitting laws in North Carolina have been eliminated by the enactment of Senate Bill 41, Guarantee 2nd Amend Freedom and protections.

