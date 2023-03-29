Patchy Morning Frost, But Warming Through The End Of The Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Some patchy frost is possible overnight. Clear skies and a calm wind. Lows near 40.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs near 70.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers return overnight into Saturday.

Saturday: Numerous showers and storms are likely through the first half of the day. It will be very windy with wind gusts up to 45 mph possible in the piedmont. 65 mph gusts possible in the mountains. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin