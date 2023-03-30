Dry Friday Before a Wet & Windy Start To The Weekend

Alerts:

– High Wind Watch late Friday night through Saturday night for the mountains and foothills. Wind could gust up to 65 mph in the mountains. Up to 45 mph in the piedmont.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Showers return overnight into Saturday. Wind increases through the evening.

Saturday: Numerous showers and storms are likely through the first half of the day. It will be very windy with wind gusts up to 45 mph possible in the piedmont. 65 mph gusts possible in the mountains. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Notes:

– There are two bullseyes for a Moderate Risk (level 4 of 5) on Friday. One across parts of Iowa and Illinois the other across parts of Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri. Damaging wind, tornadoes and hail are all possible.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin