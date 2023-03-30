Healthy Headlines: Kids And Spring Allergies

CHARLOTTE, NC — It’s spring in the Carolinas and that means many of us are sniffling and sneezing and feeling kind of lousy due to seasonal allergies. Babies and children are not immune either.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health, tells us how to know if our kids are suffering from seasonal allergies and how to treat them.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: