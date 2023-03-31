Windy Saturday With Morning Rain

Alerts:

– High Wind Warning in effect for the Mountains above 3,500 from midnight tonight through Saturday night. Wind could gust up to 65.

– Wind Advisory in effect for the rest of the area. Winds may gust up to 45 mph.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: Low 60s. Wind: S 10-20. G: 35.

Saturday: Showers move from west to east through the first half of the day. Rain is gone by 2 pm. It will be very windy with wind gusts up to 45 mph possible in the piedmont. 65 mph gusts possible in the mountains. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin