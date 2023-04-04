Near Record Highs On Wednesday

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs: Mid to upper 80s. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Record: 88 set in 1942.

Thursday: Scattered showers and isolated storms. More clouds, but still warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind: S/SW 10-20.

— Storm Risk: The risk is marginal (level 1 of 5 which is isolated), and is mainly north of I-85.

Friday: Cloudy, cooler, breezy and unsettled. Scattered to numerous showers with highs in the low 60s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin