Scattered Storms Return Thursday

Discussion:

A very slow moving front is bringing a severe weather threat across the middle of the country today. This risk stretches from Texas to western New York. This same system will march eastward and become our weather maker late this week and through the weekend. With the front stalling to our south and an area of high pressure to our north, expect the Cold Air Damming aka the Carolina Wedge to take shape. It will be much cooler and unsettled Friday through the first half of Sunday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: Mid to upper 60s. Wind: S 5-15.

Thursday: PM Scattered showers and isolated storms. The more sunshine we see, the warmer the temperatures. Highs: Mid 80s. Wind: SW 10-20.

— Storm Risk: The risk is marginal (level 1 of 5 which is isolated). Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats, but the overall risk is low.

Friday: A nasty day. Cloudy, cooler, breezy and unsettled. Widespread rain. Highs: Upper 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Another unsettled day with widespread rain. Even cooler with highs struggling to reach 50.

Easter Sunday: Widely scattered showers in the morning, but drier air tries to work in through the remainder of the day. IF the front continues to linger, we could see a drizzle through the day.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin