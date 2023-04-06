Temperatures Fall Through Friday, Plus Widespread Rain

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated PM storms. Rain increases overnight / early Friday. Lows: Mid to upper 50s.

Friday: A nasty day. Cloudy, cooler, breezy and unsettled. Temperatures will fall through the day. Highs in the morning will be near 60, but temperatures fall into the 40s by the afternoon. Wind: NE 10-20 G:30.

Saturday: Another unsettled day with widespread rain. Even cooler with highs struggling to reach 50. Easter Sunday: Sunday is looking much better!!! We may see some isolated morning showers, but drier air will moved in