CMPD Investigating Indecent Exposure Cases, Huntersville Man Arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they are investigating two indecent exposure cases that happened this week.

According to police, the first incident happened on April 2, 2023, in the 1100 block of Marble Street. The second incident occurred on Wednesday in the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue.

Detectives have identified the person involved as 47-year-old Aaron Williams.

Police say Williams was seen by citizens exposing himself in public while sitting in his car. They say he was driving a dark red 2015 Mazda CX9. Tips from the community and a video posted on social media of the Fairwood Avenue incident helped identify Williams as the suspect.

Warrants were obtained for him and he was arrested at his home in Huntersville on Thursday.

Anyone with any further information about these cases is asked to contact Crime Stopper at (704) 334-1600.