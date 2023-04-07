Widespread Rain Continues Through Saturday

Flooding Threat:

There is a marginal threat for isolated flooding through Saturday. With and additional 1-2” of rain southeast of I-85 and up to an inch more north of I-85, flooding is possible.

Forecast:

Tonight: Cooler and breezy with rain and fog. Low: Low to mid 40s. Wind: NE 10-20 G: 30.

Saturday: Another unsettled day with widespread rain. Highs only top out in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: NE 10-20.

Easter Sunday: Drier with mostly sunny skies and a breeze. Highs near 60. Wind: NE 10-20 G:25.

Monday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny and back to 70!

Have a great Easter weekend!

Kaitlin