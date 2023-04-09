Deputies: Crash During A Car Chase Hospitalizes Three Suspects

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Three men have been sent to the hospital after crashing a car during a chase with Mecklenburg County deputies on Sunday, April 9th.

According to a news release deputies witnessed shots being fired from a car driving on I-277. Deputies say they engaged in a short chase until the car wrecked on Matheson Avenue and Country Club Drive.

The three males reportedly fled the wreck but were apprehended near the scene shortly after. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a new release, all three suspects will face charges.

No further details.