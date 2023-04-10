AM Frost Advisory, But Warming Quickly

Frost Advisory in effect until 9 am Tuesday

Forecast:

Tonight: Calm wind, clear skies and temperatures in the 30s will lead to patchy frost Tuesday morning. Low: Upper 30s.

Tuesday: Patchy AM frost. Sunshine will fill our skies throughout the day. Highs: 70.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Warmest day of the week with highs near 80.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. PM showers. Highs near 70.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin