AM Frost Advisory, But Warming Quickly
Frost Advisory in effect from 2 am to 9 am
Frost Advisory in effect until 9 am Tuesday
Forecast:
Tonight: Calm wind, clear skies and temperatures in the 30s will lead to patchy frost Tuesday morning. Low: Upper 30s.
Tuesday: Patchy AM frost. Sunshine will fill our skies throughout the day. Highs: 70.
Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Warmest day of the week with highs near 80.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. PM showers. Highs near 70.
Have a great week!
Kaitlin