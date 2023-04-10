City To Buy & Tear Down North Charlotte Motel In Effort To Reduce Violent Crime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – City leaders have approved a plan to buy and tear down a North Charlotte motel.

It’s part of an effort to reduce violent crime in the I-85 and West Sugar Creek Road corridor.

“The ability for the city to, at this time, to be able to buy the property, is huge,” says Robert Dawkins, with Action NC.

Dawkins calls the plan a win-win situation.

The city will pay $4.2 million to buy and tear down the Economy Inn on Reagan Drive.

“Having people living in horrible living conditions and being subjected to living there with crime, drug dealing, sexual trafficking and prostitution is never something we want,” Dawkins says.

The property could be replaced with retail or possibly some type of affordable housing.

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative will contribute $1 million toward demolition and relocation costs for existing residents.

Crisis Assistance Ministries will also assist current motel residents in finding new housing.