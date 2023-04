Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies. No frost. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Isolated storms are possible. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin