Clouds Creep In Thursday Ahead Of Friday Rain

Isolated general thunderstorms possible on Friday
Kaitlin Wright,

Forecast:
Tonight: Clear skies. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Another beautiful day! Clouds increase through the day. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.

Friday: A round of rain in the morning. Another round of rain in the afternoon/evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80.

Sunday: Nice with PM scattered showers and storms. Highs near 80.

Have a great night!

Kaitlin 