Clouds Creep In Thursday Ahead Of Friday Rain
Isolated general thunderstorms possible on Friday
Forecast:
Tonight: Clear skies. Lows near 50.
Thursday: Another beautiful day! Clouds increase through the day. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.
Friday: A round of rain in the morning. Another round of rain in the afternoon/evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80.
Sunday: Nice with PM scattered showers and storms. Highs near 80.
Have a great night!
Kaitlin