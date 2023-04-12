Picture Perfect Forecast

AM Headlines:

Crisp Start

Gorgeous Spring Day

Warm and M. Sunny through Thursday

Rain and Storms Arrive Friday

Watching Sunday for the potential of a stronger storm or two Discussion:

Get ready for another beautiful spring day today. Highs will be near 80 under mostly sunny skies. High pressure remains over the Carolinas keeping us dry through the day Thursday. Pollen levels remain high — especially for tree pollen. Pine, Oak, and Sycamore have the highest concentrations right now, but we’re beginning to see an uptick in grasses as well. A low-pressure system will bring rain and a few storms Thursday night through Friday. Keep the umbrella handy as showers will persist through the evening with rainfall totals up to 1″ possible. We’ll get a brief chance to dry out Saturday, but a cold front will bring storms to the region. We’ll need to keep an eye on Sunday for the potential for a few stronger storms. Temps will cool Monday with highs near 70, but temps will warm back into the mid-70s by Tuesday.