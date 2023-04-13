A Mother Turned Her Own Child In For A Crime; Would You Snitch On Your Kid?
A mother in the UK turned her teenage son in after learning he stabbed another teen.
According to the DailyMail UK, Joshua Delbono, then 18, knifed Charley Bates during a fight between two groups in Radstock, Somerset last July.
DailyMail reports, “the killer, now 19, has been handed a life sentence and told he must serve at least 21 years in prison, after being found guilty by a jury following a two-week trial at Bristol Crown Court. ”
This episode features:
WCCB TV’s Gary Brode
WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright