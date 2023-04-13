Healthy Headlines: Black Maternal Health Week

CHARLOTTE, NC — Pregnancy is an exciting time for expectant parents. It’s also a major health event for mothers and babies — and especially for Black mothers and babies. This week is Black Maternal Health Week.

In fact, recently we’ve been hearing a lot more about Black maternal health — thanks in part to documentary films, investigative news reports and celebrities like tennis star Serena Williams who have spoken out and shared their own experiences.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, we’ll talk about this important topic with Dr. Tiffani Jones, an ob/gyn with Novant Health Providence OB/GYN.

Watch the full interview below: